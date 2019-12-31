Karnataka: Vehicle rams into lorry near Bengalore's Yeshwantpur, one injured

Banglore (Karnataka) [India], Dec 31 (ANI): A senior state official's vehicle met with an accident near Bangalore's Yeshwantpur area here on Tuesday when the car rammed into a water lorry and hit the divider.

Senior official, Sentil Kumar, to whom the car belonged was not present in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

However, driver Vinay sustained minor injuries and was rushed to the nearby hospital.

No casualties have been reported in the incident so far. (ANI)

