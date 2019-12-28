Karnataka: VHP pledges to build a cultured, strong India

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], Dec 28 (ANI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Saturday pledged to build a cultured and strong India. It was the second day of a three-day-long Central Management Committee meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) affiliate here.

According to a press release, RSS Sarkaryavah Suresh Joshi addressed the meeting of the Central Management Committee.

"We should be empowered, cultured, awakened, gentlemanly, self-respecting, honourable and full of scientific temper. There should be such active Hindus who are able to lead the world by building a flawless organised power," he said.

He also said that the talk of superiority in terms of birth in Hindu society today is not right because a person gets superior on the basis of his 'karma.'

"Somewhere our values have eroded. There is also indifference towards the motherland, which is due to a mere change of attitude. We have to create a harmonious society by ending the feeling of high and low within the society. For us, cow protection is not only animal protection. Ram Janmabhoomi is a matter of self-respect for us," he said.

Expressing concern over the increasing rape and crimes against women in the country, a comprehensive action plan was also prepared to stop these incidents.

The VHP said in the statement that parents, academics, saints, social organisations, media, entertainment, and advertisements will have to come forward along with a wide-ranging campaign to stop the increasing crimes against women and change their attitudes towards safety of women.

According to the release, the VHP will accelerate the work of developing goodwill and family spirit in Hindu society through Parivar Prabandhan programmes.

The VHP also demanded that necessary amendments in Article 29 and 30 of the Indian Constitution should be carried out to expand the rights given to the minorities so that the discrimination between minority and majority could be eliminated. (ANI)

