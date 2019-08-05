Karnataka: Virajpet-Kerala road closed after landslide in Kodagu

Kodagu (Karnataka) [India], Aug 5 (ANI): The Virajpet-Kerala road was closed on Monday after being hit by landslides triggered by heavy rains in Kodagu from several days in Karnataka.

Many commercial vehicles have been left stranded on the road due to the landslides. The repair work on the road might take several months. Meanwhile, heavy downpour continues in the Kodagu area.

The situation may further worsen as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places in parts of Karnataka over five days. Strong winds with speed reaching up to 50 kmph have also been predicted by the IMD. (ANI)

