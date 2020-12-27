Visual from the polling centre at Kudi village in Kalaburagi district.
Karnataka: Voting for 2nd phase of gram panchayat poll begins

ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2020 09:17 IST


Kalaburagi (Karnataka) [India], December 27 (ANI): Voting for the second phase of gram panchayat elections began in the state.

Preparations were undertaken throughout the state for two-phase polls.
"Polling to 5,762 out of the total 6,004 gram panchayats will be held in two phases on December 22 and December 27. Meanwhile, counting will be held on December 30," Karnataka State Election Commission said.
The three main parties that contested the polls are Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular. (ANI)

