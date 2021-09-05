Karnataka was not in haste to implement NEP, says Ashwatha Narayana

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 5 (ANI): Karnataka Minister for Higher Education Dr C.N Ashwatha Narayana on Sunday said that the state government was not in a haste to implement the National Education Policy (NEP-2020).

"The government was not in a haste to implement the National Education Policy (NEP-2020). We engaged in doing our part of the work. As the work progressed, we found out that we (Karnataka) have become the first in the country to implement the policy," said Narayana.



While addressing the Teacher's Day event organised by the Department of Higher Education and Department of Collegiate and Technical Education as the Chief Speaker, he dismissed the statements of opposition party leaders who are criticising that the state government was in a haste to implement the policy.

"Now, it's the time we should feel proud that we have become the first state to implement the policy. But that doesn't mean we are in urgency," the minister told the reporter.

"The government has maintained transparency in the appointment and transfer process of faculty in Higher Education. The NEP will enable to take academic and administrative autonomy to the institutional level," he added. (ANI)

