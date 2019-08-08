Karnataka: Water level increases in Kabini Dam

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): Following intermittent rains in catchment areas, there has been an increase in water level in the Kabini Dam with 46,000 cusecs of water here.

Subsequently, over 40,000 cusecs of water have been released from the dam.

Though the maximum water level can reach till 2,284 feet, currently the water level in the dam is 2,281.5 feet.

Meanwhile, all schools, colleges and Anganwadi centres in the Kodagu district have been closed for two days as rain continues to wreak havoc in the region.

The district administration gave the directions after Indian Meteorological Department issued 'Red Alert' in Kodagu for the next 48 hours. (ANI)

