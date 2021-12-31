Karnataka Water Resources Minister emphasizes on need for conservation of water

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 31 (ANI): Karnataka Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol on Thursday emphasized the need for conservation of water with a proper regulatory mechanism in place that has the potential to yield good revenue to panchayats.

Karjol said this during the discussion on Jal Jivan mission at the conference of the Deputy Commissioners and Zilla Panchayat CEOs here at the conference hall of Vidhan Soudha in Karnataka's Bengaluru.

The Water Resources Minister cited an instance of Halagali village, Mudhol Taluk in Bagalkot district where the consumption of water was hitherto to the extent of 15 lakh liters and decreased to 5 lakh liters water, thus, saving to the tune of 10 lakh liters after installation of the meter and judicious utilization of water which also paved way for income of Rs 10 lakhs to the Panchayat.



Bagalkot ZP CEO Bhoobalan explained the salient features and progress of the Jal Jivan mission. He said 108 percent progress has been achieved till December 26, 2021.

He also disclosed that out of 337 projects, 293 have been completed thus registering 77 percent progress.

"A total of 48 projects have been completed at the village level. A detailed project report is being prepared for the remaining 147 is being prepared," he added.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also complimented the progress made in the Jal Jivan Mission in Bagalkot district and praised Bagalkot ZP CEO Boobalan for his commendable work. (ANI)

