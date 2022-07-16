Karnataka withdraws ban on photography inside government offices a day after its imposition

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] July 16 (ANI): Following instructions from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, the Karnataka government has withdrawn the ban it had put on photography and videography in any government offices across the state.



The Chief Minister took the decision after reviewing the decision of banning photography and videography. He issued orders for its withdrawal with immediate effect.

On Friday, the State government had issued the ban orders after the State Government Employees Association submitted a petition for the ban.

Reportedly, the association had alleged before the government that some employees were being harassed by certain people by shooting photos and videos inside government premises. (ANI)

