Karnataka: Woman constable suspended for attending rave party

Mangaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 18 (ANI): A woman head constable was suspended for allegedly attending a rave party at a resort in Hassan on Saturday.



"She, along with her son went to a rave party. When there was a raid, she misused her power. She also claimed to be from the city crime branch department," Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told mediapersons.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 17,489 new COVID-19 cases, 5,565 discharges and 80 deaths on Saturday. With the addition of new cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state reached 11,41,998. There are 1,19,160 active cases in the state.


