Karnataka: Woman pleads for justice after husband gives 'triple talaq' through WhatsAap

Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): A woman who claimed she was given 'triple talaq' by her husband who stays in Dubai via a WhatsApp voice message has appealed for assistance from the Prime Minister.

Ayesha said: "My husband Mushtafa gave me Triple Talaq in a voice recording message through Whatsaap. But I don't accept this divorce. I have registered a case. I seek justice. Police said that they can't do anything as my husband stays in Dubai."

She further told ANI that she had lodged a complaint in the police station, but because her husband's family was too powerful, the case was settled out of the police station.

"We were happily married for the past 21 years. Initially, I could not have a baby but this did not bother him as we adopted a girl child who is now 16-years-old," she said.

"The police are not ready to help; they say since my husband is in Dubai, how can they help? I want to stay with my husband and daughter. I am not even well-educated that I could work and earn for my family. He is not giving us financial support, which is a big problem for my daughter's education," she said.

She also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister for bringing in the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act 2019, which criminalises Triple Talaq and said, "I appeal to Modiji to help me unite with my husband." (ANI)