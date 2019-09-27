Karnataka: Yediyurappa meets director of Taiwan-based firm Wistron

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Sept 26 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday met the director of Taiwan based firm Wistron.

The director, who came with his delegation, held talks with Yediyurappa on various issues including investment and trade in Karnataka.

Chief Secretary to the government T M Vijayabhaskar, Chief Minister's Advisor Laxminarayana, Commerce and Industry Secretary Gaurav Gupta were also present on the occasion.

The Taiwan-based company, Wistron Corporation, provides a range of design, manufacturing, and after-sales services for technology products. (ANI)

