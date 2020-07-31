Karnataka: Yediyurappa meets Governor to discuss COVID-19 situation

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], July 31 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai met Governor Vajubhai Vala on Friday and discussed the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"Karnakata CM BS Yediyurappa & state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai today met Governor Vajubhai Vala and discussed the present COVID-19 situation in the state, and explained the actions taken by the government to control the COVID-19," the Raj Bhavan said.

The state is currently the fifth most-affected state in the country, after Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu Delhi and Andhra Pradesh. Out of the total of 1,18,632 confirmed cases, the state currently has 69,708 active cases. Of them, 46,694 have recovered and 2,230 have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Overall in the country, there are 16,38,870 so far. Of them, 5,45,318 are active. As many as 10,57,805 have recovered till now, while 35,747 have lost their lives due to the pandemic, it added. (ANI)

