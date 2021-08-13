Karnataka's Bannerghatta Biological Park celebrates World Elephant Day

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 13 (ANI): On the occasion of World Elephant Day, Bannerghatta Biological Park created awareness about conserving the species.

According to a press release, the celebrations commenced with citizens and wildlife enthusiasts providing their services to the zoo in the form of fodder harvesting through Mrugalayakke Shramadhana: Donation of Services at Zoo.

The harvested fodder was fed to the elephants by the mahouts.



Further, the elephants received enrichment of various fruits and vegetables along with browse which was provided in a way that encourages their browsing behaviour.

Treats were also placed in a pipe, where the elephants had to retrieve them.

As many as 55 students from SOS Children's village took part in the awareness creation session along with visitors to learn about these gentle giants, their management at BBP, threats they face in the wild and the need to conserve these endangered species.

Post learning about elephants, visitors took the wildlife pledge and an 'Elephant Friendship Band', which was made by elephant mahouts families, were tied to the visitors by them. (ANI)

