Karnataka's Bannerghatta Biological Park welcomes birth of elephant calf

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 2 (ANI): A 12-year-old elephant, Roopa, at Bannerghatta Biological Park (BBP) gave birth to a male calf on Saturday.

Both the mother and calf are healthy and are doing well, said Executive Director, BBP.

"It was the second calf delivered by Roopa, she gave birth to a female calf, Gowri in 2016 at the age of 8," said the Executive Director said.

With the addition of this calf, the present elephant population is 24 at the BBP. (ANI)

