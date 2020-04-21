Karnataka's COVID-19 count reaches 418

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21 (ANI): Karnataka's total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 418, after 10 new cases were confirmed in the state, said the state health department on Tuesday.

"Ten new cases have been confirmed for COVID-19 in Karnataka from 5 pm yesterday till 5pm today. Cumulatively, 418 positive cases have been confirmed in the state now," the health department said.

The total positive cases reported in Karnataka include 17 deaths and 129 discharges.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India reached 18,895 on Tuesday. Out of the total number of cases, 15,122 are active cases, while 3,260 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated. The total deaths due to the infection stood at 603. (ANI)

