Karnataka's COVID-19 count reaches 981, death toll 35

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 14 (ANI): Twenty-two new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka between 5 pm on May 13 and 12 pm on Thursday, taking the state's tally to 981.

According to the State Health Department, this includes 390 active cases.

The number of patients who have been cured and discharged after receiving treatment stands at 456 while 35 deaths have been reported due to the infection so far in the state. (ANI)

