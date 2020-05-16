Karnataka's COVID-19 count rises to 1,079

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 16 (ANI): Twenty-three new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 1,079 in the state.

According to the health department, the state has reported 36 deaths while 494 people have recovered so far.

With 3,970 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the last 24 hours, the count of total confirmed cases in the country reached 85,940 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

