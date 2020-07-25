Karnataka's COVID-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 5,072 new cases

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 25 (ANI): Karnataka reported 5,072 new COVID-19 positive cases and 72 deaths on Saturday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 90,942.

The total count includes 55,388 active cases and 1,796 deaths, the state health department said.

Meanwhile, a 100-year-old woman resident of Huvina Hadagali town in Bellary district here recovered from COVID-19 after testing positive for the virus earlier this month.



"Doctors treated me well. Along with regular food, I was eating an apple a day. The doctors are giving me tablets and injection, and I am healthy now. COVID-19 is like a common cold," said Hallamma while speaking to ANI.



The woman's son, daughter-in-law, and grandson had also tested positive for the virus, and the family was treated at their home.

India reported a spike of 48,916 coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 13,36,861, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total count include 4,56,071 active cases, 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated. With 757 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll reached 31,358. (ANI)

