Karnataka's COVID-19 tally rises to 1,395

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): 149 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Karnataka, taking the state tally of positive coronavirus cases to 1,395, said the state health department in a bulletin on Tuesday.

The bulletin informed that the 149 new cases were reported from Monday 5 pm to Tuesday 5 pm.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the state is inclusive of 811 patients who are active coronavirus cases (of which six patients have been admitted in the ICU) and 40 patients who have lost their life due to COVID-19.

The bulletin also reports the death of a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 but died due to a non-COVID cause.

The total number of patients discharged stands at 543.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total COVID-19 cases in the country reached 1, 01,139. As many as 134 deaths were reported due to the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,163.

Out of the total confirmed cases, 39,174 have been cured/discharged/migrated so far. (ANI)

