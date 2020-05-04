Karnataka's Davanagere district reports 21 COVID-19 positive cases

Davanagere (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): Karnataka's Davanagere district on Sunday reported 21 COVID-19 positive cases, said Mahantesh Beelagi, Deputy Commissioner.

The number of COVID-19 patients has suddenly taken a giant leap in the district.

"We had sent 94 samples on May 1, on May 2 we sent 72 samples. Today we sent 164 samples for testing. In the last two days, 21 samples have tested positive for coronavirus, we are tracing to know how did all of them came in contact with COVID-19 infected person," said Mahantesh Beelagi.

"Our surveillance team and police team have started tracing the primary and secondary contacts of all 21 people," he added.

Davanagere is currently in the Green Zone. Meanwhile, 13 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Karnataka till 5 pm on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 614, according to the State Health Department. (ANI)

