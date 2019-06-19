Karnataka's Irrigation minister meets Nirmala Sitharaman, seeks co-operation in key projects

New Delhi [India], June 18 (ANI): DK Shivakumar, Karnataka's Water Resources Minister, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman here on Tuesday to seek cooperation in Krishna Water Disputes issue and other projects, including Mekedatu balancing reservoir.

The Mekedatu balancing reservoir-cum drinking water project, to be constructed across the Cauvery river basin, has been at the centre of controversy between the states of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Last year, Karnataka government got approval from Central Water Commission (CWC) for preparing a detailed project report for the proposed multipurpose project at Mekedatu on which Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly passed a resolution, urging the CWC to withdraw the permission given to Karnataka. (ANI)

