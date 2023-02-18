Karnataka's share 65 pc in total supply to defence sector: CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 15 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said Karnataka's share is 65 per cent of the nation's total supply in the defence sector due to a 'Bandhan' in Defence Sector between the Department and Public Sector Undertakings.

Speaking at a function organised in connection with the signing of memorandums 'Bandhan' of Aero India 2023 in presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh here, he said, "Both Defence and Aerospace sectors were established fields and only experts can complete work. With the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the supervision of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Defence Sector was now open."

"Earlier, the country was importing around 80 per cent of the defence demands but now under the PM's 'Make in India' concept indigenous manufacturing is happening. The capacity of production in the country's defence sector was more than what they had thought, and the Indian companies, including MSME, are capable of meeting all the demands put forth by the Defence sector. The manufacturing companies have the best technology to produce the requirements of the defence sector in the current situation," the CM added.

Bommai further said that opportunities are in plenty due to the change of domain in the manufacturing sector. So they need to develop scientific thinking with big hopes.

"The signed documents are the future requirements and we will witness an increase in capacity and capability. The State PSUs have signed 22 agreements worth over Rs 2900 crore. The Aero India show has become the 'talk of the town'. I would like to thank all my officials for establishing Aero Space Park in Bengaluru and creating an infrastructure," he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with Large and Medium Scale Industries Minister Murgesh Nirani, Defence Secretary Giridhar Armane, Indian Army Chief Anil Chouhan, Air Chief Marshal V.R Chowdhari and others were present at the event. (ANI)