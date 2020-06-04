Karnataka's Special Investment Promotion Task Force holds first meeting in Vidhana Soudha

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 4 (ANI): The Special Investment Promotion Task Force, constituted by the Karnataka government, held its first meeting in Vidhana Soudha, Bengaluru on Wednesday, June 3.

The first meeting of the task force was held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary, Karnataka government.

The body is seeking to find ways to attract the disenchanted multi-national corporations (MNCs) which are looking to shift their manufacturing base away from China in the back-drop of the COVID-19 outbreak. (ANI)

