Karntaka Minister asks Vision Group to prepare report on health sector development

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 1 (ANI): Karnataka Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday directed the Vision Group on health and medical education to prepare a report on comprehensive development of the health sector.

The report is likely to be finalised in six months, Dr Sudhakar told reporters after the first meeting concluded here on Friday.

Sudhakar was quoted as saying in a press release that the state government is working towards comprehensive transformation in the health sector. Currently, National Health policy 2017 is in place and we are committed to providing quality health care for the people of Karnataka, he said.

In a bid to upgrade healthcare infrastructure in the State and ensure high-quality care in government hospitals, the State government has set up a vision group on health and medical education.

Speaking on the current health care situation in the state, Dr Sudhakar said that presently health care is divided into three parts viz, primary, community and district level health services. There are medical colleges available and these services need to be integrated to provide quality health care to the public."



"We also need to focus on prevention. Preventive measures like regular blood check-ups for people aged above 35 years, treating non-communicable diseases in the earlier stages and so on were discussed in the meeting. Arogya Karnataka will include all these points and the report will be ready in six months said the minister," Dr Sudhakar said.

He said sub-committees have been formed with specialists in each committee to prepare a comprehensive report. He said a final report will be submitted to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, adding that both Allopathy and Ayush doctors are part of the group.

The minister said a quality cell will be established in each hospital to ensure the delivery of quality health care services to the patients.

As per the release, it was decided to request the central government to provide human resources and funds to establish new medical colleges and hospitals.

"There are opinions to establish trauma centres at every 50 km or in every district. Besides, telemedicine to protect children health, digital registration system and ambulance will also be provided in PHCs," the release said.

Some of the suggestions made by the experts include health care as per UN standards, better infrastructure, the opening of Ayush centres at all PHCs, and PPP model to render quality health services in government hospitals. (ANI)

