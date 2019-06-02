Punjab Public Works Minister Vijay Inder Singla inspecting the construction of Kartarpur Sahib corridor on Saturday. Photo/ANI
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor will be completed by September: Punjab minister

ANI | Updated: Jun 01, 2019 19:12 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], June 1 (ANI): Kartarpur Sahib corridor will be completed by September end this year, said Punjab Public Works Minister Vijay Inder Singla on Saturday after reviewing the construction work of the passage.
"25 per cent of the construction work of the road has been accomplished. The entire construction of the passage will be accomplished by September 30, well in time before the 550th Parkash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Nanak Dev ji," said Singla.
"The world-class infrastructure will be in place to facilitate the devotees, who are expected to pay obeisance at Sri Kartarpur Sahib via this corridor. The construction of the corridor will be at par with a state-of-the-art expressway," he said
The total length of the corridor is 4.2 km with 3.6 km being the linear stretch which would be equipped with median lights, carriageway and raised footpaths on both sides. The remaining 0.6 km stretch comprises the approach roads from the historical Gurudwara Sahib in Dera Baba Nanak and that from the BSF Check Post.
In order to facilitate the inflow of pilgrims, all roads connected to the corridor have been strengthened.
"Keeping in view the inflow of pilgrims from all quarters the approach roads to Dera Baba Nanak from Batala, Fatehgarh Churian and Ramdas are also being strengthened and upgraded to facilitate the pilgrims," Singla said.
India and Pakistan have done several rounds of talks with regard to the construction of Kartarpur Sahib corridor. The first round of talks between the two sides was held at Attari in Punjab on March 14 during which issues like the finalisation of the draft agreement between the two countries were discussed. (ANI)

