Kartarpur Sangharsh Committee expresses gratitude to PM Modi, Amit Shah for re-opening of Kartarpur corridor

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): A delegation of Sri Kartarpur Langha Sangharsh Committee from Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday expressed its gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking a great decision of re-opening of Kartarpur corridor, informed the Ministry of Minority Affairs.

"The delegation submitted a memorandum thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for taking the great decision of re-opening of Kartarpur corridor," the statement said.

Further, the delegation also met the Chairman of the National Commission for Minorities, Iqbal Singh Lalpura in New Delhi, it added.



In a major decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government decided to re-opened the Kartarpur corridor from today which was shut in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier today, a jatha of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) departed for Pakistan to pay obeisance at the Gurudwara Darbar Sahib and other Gurudwaras through the Kartarpur corridor.

The visa-free 4.7-kilometre long corridor joins the Indian border to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. It became operational in 2019. (ANI)

