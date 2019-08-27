Karti Chidambaram downplays presence of any overseas properties owned by them

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram who is currently in CBI's custody in INX Media case, on Tuesday refuted the presence of any overseas properties owned by them.

"What I have, that is in my declaration. What I don't have, I can't declare. What is this fable which is being branded about that we have overseas properties in all kinds of exotic locations? I would like to see that at least at some point of time," he said, outside the CBI's building, where he had gone to meet his father along with his mother, Nalini Chidambaram.

He also hoped that the investigating agencies, probing the case, identifies those properties and take a "road-trip" to see them.

Karti, who is also an accused in the case, asserted that since he and his father are both lawmakers, their assets and liabilities duly reflect in their filings.

Earlier today, he took to Twitter to issue statements on behalf of his family. Exuding confidence in Chidambaram, they asserted that the truth will prevail.

"We are a family possessed of enough wealth. We are all income tax accesses. We do not crave for money and have no need to seek money in unlawful ways," read the statement.

The Supreme Court extended the protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram till tomorrow in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged INX media scam.

The top court was hearing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) moved by Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in the ED case. The hearing in the case will continue tomorrow.

Kapil Sibal, counsel of Chidambaram, also sought a direction to the ED to produce his client's statement recorded by them in the case.

Yesterday, a Special court had extended the CBI remand of the Congress leader by four days in a corruption case filed by the CBI in INX media scam. The agency had sought an extension contending that they have to "unravel the larger conspiracy".

In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

Following the FIR filed by CBI, ED had filed a case of money laundering against him. (ANI)

