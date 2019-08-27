Karti Chidambaram speaking to ANI in Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI
Karti Chidambaram speaking to ANI in Delhi on Tuesday. Photo/ANI

Karti Chidambaram downplays presence of any overseas properties owned by them

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:27 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Karti Chidambaram, son of P Chidambaram who is currently in CBI's custody in INX Media case, on Tuesday refuted the presence of any overseas properties owned by them.
"What I have, that is in my declaration. What I don't have, I can't declare. What is this fable which is being branded about that we have overseas properties in all kinds of exotic locations? I would like to see that at least at some point of time," he said, outside the CBI's building, where he had gone to meet his father along with his mother, Nalini Chidambaram.
He also hoped that the investigating agencies, probing the case, identifies those properties and take a "road-trip" to see them.
Karti, who is also an accused in the case, asserted that since he and his father are both lawmakers, their assets and liabilities duly reflect in their filings.
Earlier today, he took to Twitter to issue statements on behalf of his family. Exuding confidence in Chidambaram, they asserted that the truth will prevail.
"We are a family possessed of enough wealth. We are all income tax accesses. We do not crave for money and have no need to seek money in unlawful ways," read the statement.
The Supreme Court extended the protection from arrest granted to Chidambaram till tomorrow in a money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate in the alleged INX media scam.
The top court was hearing a Special Leave Petition (SLP) moved by Chidambaram against the Delhi High Court order denying him anticipatory bail in the ED case. The hearing in the case will continue tomorrow.
Kapil Sibal, counsel of Chidambaram, also sought a direction to the ED to produce his client's statement recorded by them in the case.
Yesterday, a Special court had extended the CBI remand of the Congress leader by four days in a corruption case filed by the CBI in INX media scam. The agency had sought an extension contending that they have to "unravel the larger conspiracy".
In 2017, the CBI had registered an FIR alleging irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance given to INX Media to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.
Following the FIR filed by CBI, ED had filed a case of money laundering against him. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:24 IST

Uttar Pradesh: Law student goes missing, parents blame BJP...

Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Parents of the law student, who has gone missing, alleged that former Union Minister and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand is responsible for their daughter's disappearance.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:23 IST

J-K: 23 injured after minibus skids off-road, falls into gorge...

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): At least 23 people were injured after a minibus skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge near Barta area here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:21 IST

India, US discuss regional maritime security issues

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): India and the US discussed regional maritime security issues during the fourth round of the India-US Maritime Security Dialogue held on August 23, the External Affairs Ministry said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:20 IST

Raebareli: Politics more important than people for BJP says Priyanka

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress General Secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday attacked the Central government over privatisation of the Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli while accusing the BJP of giving priority to politics instead of people of the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:11 IST

Priyanka Gandhi accuses BJP of bringing 'Company Raj' to...

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Centre for the privatisation of Modern Coach Factory (MCF) in Raebareli and accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of implementing the 'Company Raj' to handover factories, public sec

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:07 IST

Rahul Gandhi pressurises Kerala, Central govt to extend...

Wayanad (Kerala) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Congress lawmaker from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that he is incessantly pressurising both the Central and Kerala government to extend compensation to those affected by the floods in his constituency.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:05 IST

Pune court issues summons to actor Akshaye Khanna, 2 producers...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A Pune court on Tuesday issued summons to actor Akshaye Khanna and two producers of the upcoming movie "Section 375" for allegedly portraying lawyers in a bad light.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:56 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out at Vikas Bhawan

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): A fire broke out at the second floor of Vikas Bhawan here on Tuesday evening.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:52 IST

Sitharaman dismisses Rahul Gandhi over 'stealing from RBI' remarks

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday hit out at Congres leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'stealing from RBI' remarks and said there is no point of using the 'chor or chori' word again as the public have already given him a befitting reply.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:49 IST

CPI-M condemns move to transfer RBI's reserves to government

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) on Tuesday condemned the manner in which the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) reserves were being transferred to the government and profit-making public sector navaratnas like ONGC were 'fleeced' in the past to meet Modi gover

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:47 IST

Delhi HC stays AKFI elections on petition alleging sports code violation

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed the elections for office bearers of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) scheduled to be held on September 1 on a petition alleging they violated the sports code.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:45 IST

Sitharaman dismisses criticism about RBI's decision, says...

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday dismissed criticism about the RBI's decision to transfer Rs 1.76 lakh crore to the government and said that any suggestion concerning the credibility of the central bank and the Jalan Committee "seems a bit out

Read More
iocl