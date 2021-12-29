Kashi is both an ancient and modern city: Anurag Thakur

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 29 (ANI): Kashi is both an ancient and modern city, remarked Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday.

"Though Kashi is an ancient city, it is modern in many ways. No stone has been left unturned in constructing roadways, airways, ports," said the Union Minister, who was the chief guest of the second day of the Kashi Film Festival organized in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi.

A three-day Kashi film festival began on December 27 at the Varanasi International Cooperation and Convention Centre.



Speaking on the occasion, Thakur said that there can be no better place for the film festival than Kashi, which is the land of music, knowledge, and spirituality.



The Union Minister also said after the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, several big events are being held here and it is only the beginning.

Assuring that more such events are in line to be organized in Kashi, Thakur said that is it will benefit local artists as well as boost tourism.



The highlight of the second day of Kashi Film Festival was a cultural performance by actor and BJP MP Hema Malini and actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan.

It's worth noting that Kashi Film Festival is being organized for the first time in the city of Lord Shiva in collaboration with the film fraternity, Uttar Pradesh Government, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Government of India. (ANI)

