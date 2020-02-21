Kashi Mahakal Express flagged off from Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation operated Kashi Mahakal Express was flagged off from Indore on Friday morning.

It departed from Indore railway station for Varanasi at 10:55 am.

This is the third privately operated train of Indian Railways which began its commercial run from Thursday following a run on Sunday (February 16).

The train was inaugurated by Indore's MP Shankar Lalwani.

Mahakal's (Lord Shiva's) photo which was kept in the B5 coach was transferred to the pantry area so as not to inconvenience passengers.

Speaking to ANI, Lalwani said, "An issue over an occupied seat has been resolved. The seat has been vacated, now the travellers can enjoy the ride."



Some miscreants attempted to vandalise the windows of the train's coaches while it was arriving at Indore station. However, it did not hamper with the train's operations or dampen the enthusiasm of the passengers. (ANI)

