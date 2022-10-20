New Delhi [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with MoS, I&B and Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying L. Murugan, on Thursday announced the "KASHI TAMIL SANGAMAM" to be held from Nov 16 to Dec 19 2022.

Dharmendra Pradhan also launched the website for registeration for "KASHI TAMIL SANGAMAM".

"Bharatiya Bhasha Samiti (BBS) has come up with a proposal to rediscover, reaffirm and celebrate the age-old links between the Tamil culture and Kashi that have existed for centuries," said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Pradhan further added that a month-long "Kashi Tamil Sangamam" is to be organised in Varanasi (Kashi) from November 16 to December 19, 2022, during which academic exchanges - seminars, discussions etc will be held between experts/ scholars on various facets of the two ancient manifestations of Indian Culture, with focus on bringing out the links and shared values between the two.

"The broader objective is to bring the two knowledge and cultural traditions closer, create an understanding of our shared heritage and deepen the people-to-people bond between the regions," he added.

While addressing the press conference, Dharmendra Pradhan said that India is a symbol of civilizational connectivity. The Kashi-Tamil Sangamam shall be an ideal platform to understand the unity in India's civilizational assets through two historic centres of knowledge & culture. The Sangamam to be organised under the overall framework and spirit of "Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat" will create a bridge between ancient India and the contemporary generation. Kashi Sangamam will rediscover the link between these two ancient centres of knowledge, culture and heritage

Education Minister Pradhan informed that Kashi-Tamil Sangamam will be centred around a series of themes that cover various facets of knowledge - literature, ancient texts, philosophy, spirituality, music, dance, drama, yoga, Ayurveda, handlooms, handicrafts as well as the modern innovations, trade exchanges, edutech and other gen-next technology etc. Seminars, discussions, lectures, lec-dems etc will be held on these themes, for which subject experts will be invited.



"This shall be a unique learning experience for students, scholars, academics, practising professionals, etc. on various facets of Indian Knowledge Systems, Education & Training Practices, Arts & Culture, Language, and Literature," he added.



To ensure that the benefit of these discussions reaches the actual practitioners of these knowledge streams, it was proposed that in addition to experts, common practitioners from various groups from different parts of Tamil Nadu, can be brought for an 8-day visit to Varanasi and its neighbouring areas.

"Tentatively, 12 such groups have been identified including students, teachers, literary (authors, poets, publishers), cultural experts, professionals (practising arts, music, dance, drama, folk art, yoga, Ayurveda), entrepreneurs, (SMEs, start-ups) business people, (community business groups, hoteliers,) artisans, heritage related experts (archaeologists, tour guides, bloggers etc) spiritual, rural, sampradaya organizations," he added.

He further added that these people will participate in academic programs, interact with people of Varanasi associated with the same field, and visit places of interest in and around Varanasi.

"It is proposed that around 210 people from different parts of Tamil Nadu can be taken in one group for a period of 8 days. 12 such groups, comprising around 2500 people can visit over a month," he said.

Pradhan said that at the end of the Sangamam event, the people of Tamil Nadu shall get an immersive experience of Kashi and the people of Kashi shall also get to know the cultural richness of Tamil Nadu through a healthy exchange of knowledge-sharing experiences - events, visits, conversations. (ANI)

