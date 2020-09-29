Kashi temple-Gyanvapi mosque revision petition to be heard at a Varanasi court on Oct 3

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Kashi temple-Gyanvapi mosque revision petition is scheduled to be heard on October 3 at a Varanasi court.

The trial of the Kashi Vishwanath temple-Gyanvapi mosque dispute took place in the district court of Varanasi on Monday.



Earlier, Anjuman Intejamiya Masjid Committee also appealed and demanded that the hearing of the case is not within the jurisdiction of the court concerned. But on February 25, 2020, the fast track court of Civil Judge, Senior Division of Varanasi rejected the committee's request.

On July 1, 2020, a civil revision was filed by the mosque committee in the district judge's court. On September 18, the same order of jurisdiction case was also filed in the district judge's court on behalf of the Central Sunni Waqf Board.

On this, the lawyers from the temple side objected to hearing in the district judge's court. The Waqf Board wants the case to be run in Waqf Tribunal Lucknow instead of Civil Judge Senior Court. After the debate in the case hearing on Monday, the judge reserved his order and now the next hearing will be on October 3. (ANI)

