Kashi's wooden toys, decorative items much in demand in other countries under BJP govt

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 2 (ANI): Kashi's traditional wooden business is touching new heights under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government and the demand for wooden toys and decorative items has increased in other countries.

Speaking to ANI, a wooden businessman of Kashi said, "The business of making traditional wooden toys and decorative items of Kashi is booming and now its demand is increasing continuously not only in the country but also in abroad. There was a time when this business was not making a profit but with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today this business is touching new heights."



Another businessman, Godavari Singh said that their business is touching new heights with the support of the BJP government.

"Many efforts were made to save this business from extinction and the efforts were gradually successful. Today our business is touching new heights with the support of PM Modi," said Singh.

"This is our ancestral work and we have been doing this work for almost 70 years. We have been doing this work since 1952 but when PM Modi came a lot of change happened in our timber business. The work has progressed a lot, about 25 per cent work has increased, gradually our income has also increased. There is an annual work of about 40 crores. About 40 per cent is exported to other countries, of which is a vermilion box, which is used in Hindu marriages, is in huge demand, added 82-year-old Singh.



The products which are in huge demand in other countries are--Russian dolls, bangles, billboxes, idols of Lord Ganesh and Lord Hanuman.

"In 1980, Korea (a type of wood) wood used to come from Bihar but when it stopped there was a lot of problems, so people searched for its alternative and started using eucalyptus (a type of wood) wood. We used it but it was not of good quality," he added.

Singh further said that they have also urged former Union Minister Vasant Sathe, former chief ministers Mulayam Singh Yadav and also Akhilesh Yadav to fulfil the demand of Korea wood but nothing happened.

"Since the PM Modi has paid attention to this, mudra loan came, One District One Product (ODOP) training happened, after which our business made some progress. Women are also learning work in our place, about 2000 families are associated with this business. We get demands from America and Australia," he said.





A wooden merchant from poll-bound Varanasi said that they have also urged PM Modi for Korea woods but nothing has happened so far.

"Electricity should be supplied to us at the rate at which it is supplied to weavers. We should be given stalls at subsidised rates at railway stations and airports. This will promote exports. When people see these products, demand will increase and this will get a boost. Artisans should be sent to the exhibitions so that artisans can know about the demand of the market and they can work accordingly so that their business can boost more," said a wooden merchant.

Wood business Raj Singh said, "We made the model of 'Dial 112' here. Under Vocal for Local, the Prime Minister says that wherever you go abroad, voice for locally made products of India. Employment will increase by this and will also benefit all the artisans."

He further said that when PM Modi called for 'Local for Vocal' the sale of traditional wooden products has increased.



"After the promotion of local products, prominent people have started giving orders for our products. We also started making new products and it was noticed by the customers and the demand gradually increased. Now people also have details of the product made by us. We also make customized products according to the choice and design of the customers," he added.

Two years ago, the toy fair which was launched by the Prime Minister, gave a boost to our business and for decades it will help our business. Because of the four-day toy fare now our name along with our contact details can be searched on the internet. All the details of the product are also online and people started giving orders online continuously since then and our business has started growing, said Raj Singh.

Ramchandra Singh, who has received a State Award in the business of wooden toys, said, "Our father and grandfather have also been doing this work but after PM Modi came to power there has been a lot of change in this business."

"Our business was on the verge of closing but after PM Modi came to power we received a good response. People have come to know about our business. People from other countries are also coming for our products. People are now understanding the importance of wooden toys. After the COVID-19 lockdown ended, our business has also started spreading. PM Modi is proving us training and we are also getting a stipend. It is true that after the BJP government came into the state the handicraft business has grown in Uttar Pradesh and will continue to grow," he said.

"PM Modi is also our MP and it is a matter of great happiness that he has done a lot of development in his parliamentary constituency. He made the Vishwanath Corridor historic. Nobody can defeat them this time too. The poll bugle has been sounded and PM Modi will be in power at the centre and Yogi Adityanath in the state," he added.

The 2022 Assembly elections to elect 403 members of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly are being held in seven phases. The votes will be counted and the results will be declared on March 10, 2022. (ANI)

