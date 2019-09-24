Kashmir a settled issue as every inch belongs to India: Vice President

Bengaluru, [Karnataka], Sept 24 (ANI) Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu asserted that Kashmir was a settled issue as every inch of the land belongs to India and there was nothing more to discuss.

Inaugurating the Platinum Jubilee Celebrations of BHS Higher Education Society here on Tuesday, he said that the dilution of Article 370 was "a national and not a political issue" as it concerned the unity, safety, security and integrity of the country.

According to an official release, Naidu pointed out that elections were being regularly held in Jammu and Kashmir and MPs, MLAs and representatives to local bodies were getting elected.

He said the reorganisation of the Jammu and Kashmir was an internal matter of India.

Criticising Pakistan for "aiding, abetting, training and funding terrorism", he said that India has always believed in having peaceful relations with all countries including her neighbours. (ANI)

