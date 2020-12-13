Kashmir DC calls for closure of brick kilns with 8km of Srinagar Airport

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 13 (ANI): Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole on Saturday called for the closure of brick kilns operating within an 8-kilometre radius of Srinagar International Airport.



The decision was taken at a review meeting regarding the implementation of the High Court's instructions.

In the meeting, the Divisional Commissioner of the Budgam district was also given instructions to ensure the closure of unregistered brick kilns operating in the aerodrome area.

Pole further emphasized that instructions had been given in order to ensure proper compensation and rehabilitation for affected brick kiln owners at the identified 1200-canal Wullar site, and instructed DC Budgam to conduct a survey for the same. (ANI)

