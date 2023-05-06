Kashmir goes all out to promote India's G20 Presidency with youth-focused awareness campaigns

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 6 (ANI): The beautiful region of Kashmir is abuzz with activities aimed at promoting India's G20 presidency. In different districts, awareness programs are being organized to spread the message of India's leadership in the G20 among the people, with a particular focus on the youth.

Recently, the Baramulla district flagged off a 'Run for G-20 Walkathon' from Government Boys Higher Secondary School. Hundreds of school children from different educational zones, along with faculty and non-teaching staff, enthusiastically participated in the event.

The aim of the walkathon was to disseminate the message of India's G20 Presidency among the people, especially the schoolchildren. Syed Sehrish Asgar, the Deputy Commissioner of Baramulla, complimented the Youth Services and Sports Department for organizing the event and asserted that it would help create awareness among the students about the G-20 Summit.

She further directed the departments to involve more students and civil society members in large numbers so that the general public would have the proper knowledge regarding the summit.

Similar events were organized in other districts of Kashmir as well. In Bandipora, the Department of Youth Services and Sports conducted a "Walkathon" with 1,200 students from different schools across the district participating in the event. In Budgam, the District Youth Services & Sports (DYSS) conducted a Walkathon 2023 initiative to create awareness about the importance of the G-20 Presidency of India and Smart City Project Srinagar.

These events are crucial in educating the people, particularly the youth, about the significance of the G-20 summit and the role India is going to play as its president. They serve as a platform for the youth to express their views on global issues and learn from experts in the field.

With the preparations for G-20 events in full swing, Kashmir is ready to showcase its beautification and tourist potential to the world. Through these awareness campaigns, the region is not only promoting India's G20 Presidency but also showcasing the vibrant culture and enthusiasm of the Kashmiri people. (ANI)