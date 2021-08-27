Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar lauds efforts of police, doctors amid COVID-19

Sonmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 27 (ANI): Amidst the prevalence of COVID-19, Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar on Thursday lauded the efforts of police, doctors and other medical staff and emphasised on the importance of following standard operating procedures.

This comment by the officer of Jammu and Kashmir Police came in at a two-day national meet organised by Greentech Foundation on Safety Culture and Energy Conservation which began on Thursday in Sonamarg in Jammu and Kashmir.

Inspector-General of Police in Kashmir, Vijay Kumar was the Chief Guest along with IAS, Adviser to Administrator, Chandigarh Dharam Pal.



Speaking at the event, Vijay Kumar lauded the 'real heroes' and said, "We portray film actors (heroes) as brand ambassadors for various causes. But 'reel' heroes are not 'real' heroes. Real heroes are amongst common people. For instance, many celebrities, as brand ambassadors, encourage people to wear helmets. Instead, we can pick up people amongst us or from our community who strictly adhere to safety norms and can be the ambassadors."



Kumar also appreciated the efforts of Police, doctors and other medical staff amidst the prevalence of the pandemic. He said, "A small mistake by them may cost our lives. So safety is of utmost importance. I believe that mistakes happen because of mainly three reasons which include, not having standard operating procedures; second is when SOPs are in place but we don't follow them. The third reason is avoiding SOPs intentionally. The SOPs must be updated from time to time, monitored and improved."

Dharam Pal, advisor to the Chandigarh Administrator also said that energy conservation is very important.

Vijay Kumar and Dharam Pal felicitated awards for excellence in Safety and Energy Sectors to Lupin Ltd; Lucknow Metro Rail and NTPC, Bilaspur among others. (ANI)

