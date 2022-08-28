Kashmir police issues advisory ahead of India-Pak T20 match

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): Ahead of the Asia Cup cricket clash between India and Pakistan, Srinagar police on Sunday issued an advisory to citizens to refrain from circulating or sharing any video on social media that can create a law and order situation.

Srinagar police requested the media fraternity not to fall prey to any sensationalism and spread any fake or sensitive news.

The police said that sporting events are a test of dedication, sportsmanship and work ethic of the participating teams and such events are enjoyed by millions across the world.

"Due to the attention such events garner, it has been noticed that some journalists have in the past, without verifying from authorities, posted old sensational videos/pictures during & after sporting events between India and its neighbour," the police said in a statement.

"It is requested that the media fraternity and citizens may not fall prey to such sensationalism and may please verify all such sensitive news/videos/pictures that have a potential of creating law and order situations from the authorities first," it advised.

"In order to curb the menace of fake news that can lead to law and order problem, the Social Media Cell of Srinagar Police will be monitoring all social media platforms," read the statement.

Notably, India will start its Asia Cup title defence in a much-anticipated clash against Pakistan in Dubai today. (ANI)