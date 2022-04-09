Kashmir sees record tourist arrivals this year, highest in a decade

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): Kashmir, the Heaven on Earth received a record-breaking tourist footfall this year, the highest in a decade.

The major attraction for tourists is Asia's largest "tulip garden" which was opened for visitors on March 23. People are enjoying the beauty of 1.5 million multicoloured tulips under the foothills of the Zabarwan mountains.

"If we compare the figures for the past 10 years, then the Valley is recording the best footfall this year. Keeping in view the COVID-19 pandemic situation, we have done rigorous campaigning for tourism. We also used the social media platforms," said Dr GN Itoo, Director Tourism Kashmir told ANI.

Dr Usha, a visitor said, "I have come from Kerala. Kashmir is really very beautiful place. In this valley, the weather is very pleasing and we are having a nice time here."

"This is my first visit to Kashmir which is also called the Heaven on Earth. I have never seen such a beautiful place and a garden in my life. After the difficult times of COVID-19, we felt like visiting this heavenly place," Sharda, another visitor said.

Samarth, a tourist from Delhi has also recommended people visit Kashmir valley at least once in their lifetime. "I have come on a trip to Kashmir for the first time. I was really excited to visit Tulip garden," he added.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Afzal, a photographer expressed his happiness over receiving an impressive number footfall in the Kashmir valley this year.

"For the last two years, we were facing huge losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tourists were not coming here to visit. But now, around two lakh tourists have come here and we are expecting more in the coming days. This is the only source of income for us," the photographer stated. (ANI)