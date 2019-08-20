Kashmir stands firmly with India : RSS chief Bhagwat

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat on Tuesday said that people in Kashmir stand firmly with India after the abrogation of Article 370.

The RSS leader was addressing a program here in Nagpur on Tuesday.

"Fear of whether Northeast states will stay with us or not has always been expressed. It was also said that one day Assam will become Kashmir, but today, people of Kashmir are standing firmly with India," said Bhagwat.

"Today people of Arunachal Pradesh stand on China borders and raise slogans for India. This has happened only because 50 years ago, some people in the country stood with them. Although some people changed their religion and they became Christians, but they happily participate in RSS' programs," added Bhagwat.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh has already lauded the central government's "bold and historic" decision regarding abrogation of Article 370 and passage of Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill, 2019 in the Parliament. It said that this initiative will "reinforce national unity and integrity".

The Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act, 2019 strips Jammu and Kashmir's status of a state and converts it into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir with a legislature and Ladakh without legislature. (ANI)

