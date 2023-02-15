Kashmir: Tourists flock to Gulmarg as snow covers ski resort

Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 15 (ANI): Gulmarg, the famous tourist destination in the Kashmir valley, is packed with visitors, as skiers are making the best use of snow that has blanketed the whole place.

Gulmarg is nestled in the Pir Panjal range of the Western Himalayas, literally translated means 'Meadow of Flowers' and is enclosed by snow peaked mountains. The mesmerizing beauty of the snow-covered world-famous Gulmarg ski resort attracts large-scale tourists, boosting the tourism industry.

Snow-covered trees, buildings and roads added to the joyous atmosphere around. Tourists were seen walking in the snow and playing with snowballs.

Talking to ANI, one of the tourists expressed her happiness about visiting Gulmarg and said, "We are feeling very good and enjoying a lot. The view is awesome and we feel lucky that we can also witness snowfall. So, we are enjoying ourselves a lot."

Tourists enjoy different kinds of activities including skiing and sledge riding, which also increases locals' income.



"This place is wonderful. It is more beautiful than any dream. I believe that everyone should visit this place. It feels really very good here. No one can believe that this place exists in India. Indeed it is a 'Dusra Jannat," another tourist said.

This year Gulmarg has received a good quantity of snowfall.

Meanwhile, hotels in Gulmarg are packed, and people related to this trade including shopkeepers, skiing trainers, taxi operators and sledge owners are also doing very good business.

Speaking with ANI, one of the skiing trainers and guides said, "I want to say that tourists should visit here as because of them we earn."

Tourists in large numbers also visit in the summer and spring seasons to witness other places.

In the months of October and November, the view of poplar in Kashmir gives a different colour. In summer, poplar trees are dressed in deep red, yellow and amber colours. (ANI)

