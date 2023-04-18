Kashmir University Vice Chancellor reviews preparedness for upcoming Youth-20 Consultation Meeting

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 17 (ANI): Vice-Chancellor University of Kashmir Professor Nilofer Khan on Monday reviewed the varsity's preparedness for the upcoming Youth-20 Consultation meeting, a mega event being held under the aegis of India's G20 Presidency, said an official release.

According to the release, the Vice-Chancellor took a detailed brief from chairpersons of various committees constituted by the University earlier to oversee logistical and other arrangements for the event scheduled to be held on May 11.

The chairperson of each committee apprised the VC about the up-to-date status of preparations within the realm of each committee, added the release.

Underlining the high significance of the event for Jammu and Kashmir in general and the University of Kashmir in particular, Prof Nilofer said, "All arrangements should be finalised and completed well before the fixed timelines to ensure smooth conduct of the event, which is being attended by three Union ministers, eight international speakers, 12 national speakers, 25 international delegates, 25 national delegates, besides several other top functionaries of the Central government and UT administration."

The release said, "The theme for the Youth20 Consultation is: 'Climate Change and Disaster Risk Reduction: Making Sustainability a Way of Life'."



The Vice-Chancellor laid emphasis on ensuring full-proof arrangements in all domains, including, the invitation to delegates and participants, boarding and lodging of guests, participation of faculty and students, transport facilities, catering arrangements, cultural programmes and publicity and awareness about the event.

The VC directed that participation in the event should not remain confined to the University of Kashmir alone but include student and faculty participants from other universities in the Union Territory of J-K and even the UT of Ladakh for wider dissemination of the message of Youth20 Consultation.

"Participation from Jammu and Ladakh regions will make the event more inclusive and action-oriented," said VC Khan.

She also laid emphasis on the continuation of various activities by teaching departments across campuses under the umbrella of Y20 and G20 to raise awareness of 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs) identified for attainment by G20 Countries.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir and other senior functionaries of the University attended the meeting. (ANI)

