Kashmir Valley to get its first AstroTurf hockey stadium soon

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) September 21 (ANI): Hockey players in Kashmir Valley, for a very long time, yeared for AstroTurf stadium in the region to play and practice the game without getting injured. It seems like their wait is finally over as the construction of AstroTurf stadium, the first in Kashmir Valley, is nearing completion.

The stadium is being built at the Government Boys Higher Secondary School in South Kashmir's Pulwama district under the augmentation of sports infrastructure in the Jammu and Kashmir scheme. The AstroTurf hockey stadium will be the first of its kind in the Kashmir Valley and the second in the Union Territory.

While speaking to ANI, Noor ul Haq, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Pulwama told ANI, "I am really very excited about this. This is the very first very stadium in the Kashmir valley. I want to thank the administration of Jammu and Kashmir. People in Pulwama had always loved the hockey game but due to injuries and lack of proper field, we stopped playing. Now, the youths can learn and practice hockey."





The stadium is being built at the cost of Rs 5 crores.

The sports enthusiasts expressed their delight at the facility's construction in their neighbourhood, saying it would boost the area's sports activities.



Suhail Ahmad, a hockey player, said, "The AstroTurf stadium will prevent injuries. After completion of the stadium, the youth can participate in the game on a large scale. The sports will help the youths to stay away from the drug addiction."

Another hockey player, Suhail Ahmad said, "District's hockey players have waited for a AstroTurf hockey stadium for a very long." (ANI)

