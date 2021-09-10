Kashmirfightwordpress.com case: J-K Police finds links between 4 journalists and mastermind of blog

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 10 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said four journalists, who were questioned in connection with 'kashmirfight@wordpress.com blog' case have links with the mastermind of the blog and may face arrests in the future.

In a statement, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar appealed to the media not "to spread false news or narrative which may amount to unnecessary interference in the investigation of case."

"During the course of investigation of case FIR No. 82/2020 of Police Station Kothibagh, credible evidence was found which links following persons-- Md Shah Abbas (Journalist- TRTworld), Md Shah Abbas (Freelance journalist), Azhar Qadri (Journalist-The Tribune) and Showkat Motta (Was editor-in-chief of The Narrator and currently working at a wholesale shop)--with the mastermind who is behind the blog kashmirfight@wordpress.com," the police statement said.

The police said that on the basis of the evidence collected, searches were conducted on August 8 at four different places after obtaining proper search warrants from the competent court of law.



"During the searches so conducted, some mobile phones, laptops and other gadgets were seized. For the purpose of investigation, all the above four persons were called for questioning and were allowed to go in the evening and have been directed to present themselves tomorrow again," said police.

It added that the investigation is in progress and the scrutiny of electronic gadgets is also going on.

"So far various numbers of Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi have been found, besides they are also found have been in contact of various virtual numbers," police added.

In the statement, IGP Kashmir denied the case being an issue of harassing journalists but due process of law is being followed while investigating a sensitive case.

He advised the media fraternity not to spread false news or narrative which may amount to unnecessary interference in the investigation of case. "The involved persons would be arrested in this case as and when the evidence is collected," added the statement. (ANI)

