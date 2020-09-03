Kashmiri actress shines in major Indian TV shows

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 3 (ANI): The soil of Kashmir has given birth to many artists in different art forms, and the valley's beauty has inspired their art. One such artiste is Neelam Singh, whose journey to fame on Indian television has given wings to the cinematic aspirations of many Kashmiri youth.

Neelam, who was born in Jamia Mohalla of Baramulla district in north Kashmir, shot to fame after working with big brands such as Colors, Star Plus and Doordarshan.

She did her initial schooling from Guru Nanak Dev Model High School in Baramulla. She later completed her schooling from Arya Samaj High School in Srinagar. She did her graduation from Government College for Women in Srinagar.

In an earlier interview with ANI, Neelam acknowledged her colleagues' support for motivating her.

"Mumbaikars welcome Kashmiris wholeheartedly and there are places where people give priority to Kashmiris during auditions," she said.

Neelam was talented since her childhood and qualified the audition test from Doordarshan Srinagar after her graduation, thus beginning her acting career and never looking back. She has worked in known television shows such as CID, Savdhan India, Aahat and Akbar Birbal.

Though she belongs to a Sikh family, Neelam can speak Kashmiri, Hindi and Urdu. (ANI)

