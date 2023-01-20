Kashmiri artist creates abstract art with passion, work showcased at international exhibitions

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 20 (ANI): Tasaduq Hussain, a Kashmiri abstract artist, creates art with passion that is exhibited at national and international platforms.

Hailing from a small village of Magam town of J-K's Baramulla district, Hussain received basic education from his hometown and started pursuing his childhood passion of creating abstract paintings since very beginning.



His artwork, which received criticism from society, has reached international and national exhibitions.

Initially, his family and society did not support him and told him to focus on studies.



"It was a difficult journey. My financial conditions were weak to pursue fine arts and my well-wishers used to stop me from pursuing my passion. They used to say I am wasting the colours doing useless paintings," Hussain said.

With the grace of God, he said, he turned his miseries into opportunities and weaved his own destiny. The son of a tailor, Hussain, is now an established abstract artist who is selling his paintings on national and international platforms.

"Art is a God's gift. I urge the youth to come forward and take up artwork," he said.

Jamsheed Iqbal, his friend and senior from Jamia Millia Islamia college told ANI, "We saw his struggle from the beginning. We have worked together and have seen his hard work towards his passion of art. After he joined JMI to pursue Masters, he got exposure and there was no turning back from here."

Hussain is now planning to establish his artwork in international exhibitions. (ANI)

