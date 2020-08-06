Kashmiri martial art player wins gold in online national championship

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 06 (ANI): A budding martial art player from Srinagar has won gold in a recently held online 'Khelo India' kickboxing championship organised by the Union Ministry of Sports.

Rutba Shabir, who is studying in 5th class, has been practising Wushu and kickboxing for the last three years. Sharing her interest in martial arts, Rutba said, "My cousin used to learn Wushu and he told me about the ongoing practice at an indoor stadium. I got interested in this sport after joining training".

The young martial arts player has already participated in national competitions held in Jammu, Ludhiana and other cities.

Narrating her experience about the recently held online championship amid Covid-19, Rutba said, "The Govt. of India organised a kickboxing competition in which I bagged gold. I did hard work and I was confident of winning the gold. I practised three times a day for this event".

"I want to play Asian Games and practice hard for it. I want to tell girls in Kashmir to do practice and work hard to win glory".

Her coach, Asif Ahmad said, "She has been doing tough training. Recently, an online kick-boxing competition was organised, which was a soft form national competition in which players from all parts of the country participated. We got to know about this even a few days back and I trained her for that event. She participated and won gold in the competition. I am confident that she will grow in the coming days".

Jammu and Kashmir has abundant talent in sports and other fields. With the abrogation of Article 370 and return of harmony in the Union Territory, these talented youth will reap the peace dividends. (ANI)

