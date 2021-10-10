Kashmiri Pandit body holds candle light march in Jammu in homage to civilians killed in Valley

Jammu [India], October 10 (ANI): Members of the Panun Kashmir Organization on Saturday held a candlelight march in Jammu to pay homage to civilians killed by terrorists in the Kashmir Valley over the last few days.

"The government must review the security apparatus and create a conducive atmosphere for minorities living in the Valley," a spokesperson of Panun Kashmir said.

He asked the government to have a relook at the resettlement package for the community and talk to their representatives before finalizing the draft.



During the candle light march people chanted the slogan "We want justice."

Seven people were killed in terror attacks in Kashmir over the last five days.

Two government teachers including Supinder Kaur from Srinagar and Chand from Jammu were killed on Thursday.

Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit and owner of a pharmacy in Srinagar was shot dead at his shop on Tuesday evening. Just minutes later a street hawker, Virendra Paswan from Bihar, was gunned down in Srinagar. Another civilian, Mohammad Shafi Lone, was killed in Naidkhai in Bandipora on the same day.

Soon after the killing on Thursday, in the series of Tweets, LG Manoj Sinha strongly condemned the "barbaric killing" of two teachers, Supinder Kour and Deepak Chand by terrorists, and said, "a befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of the heinous terror attacks on innocent people". (ANI)

