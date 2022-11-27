Kashmiri Pandits hold barefoot march in Jammu, demand to ensure their "Right to Life"

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): Kashmiri Pandit Migrant Employees held a barefoot march in Jammu demanding that the government should address their safety concerns while bringing out a comprehensive roadmap to relocate them in the Valley.

The pandits held the march on the occasion of Constitution Day on November 26 demanding from the government to safeguard their "Right to Life" provided in Article 21 of the Constitution of India.

"We have spent 15 years in Kashmir. The Kashmiri Pandits and the employees are demanding a comprehensive roadmap to relocate the Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir. On the occasion of Constitution Day, we demand the lives to be saved in Kashmir," one of the protestors said.



"The people of Kashmir are with us in this fight. Kashmiri Pandits are becoming scapegoats due to the targeted killings. The migrant workers from other states are being killed," he added.

Another protestor said that their Right to Life is being violated in Kashmir with the spate of targeted killings and demanded Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to take note of the situation and talk to the employees.





"Our Right to Life in the Constitution is being violated. We demand from the government to ensure the right to education and the Right to Life which is being violated in Kashmir. Until the situation becomes good in the valley, we demand the government to relocate us to Jammu. The employees are not demanding anything but their lives. The administration should show sensitivity and come forward to talk to the employees. The L-G should take note of these things," he said.

Kashmir has been witnessing a series of targeted killings since October last year.

Targeted killings in Kashmir Valley were part of a larger conspiracy by terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen and other proscribed terrorist outfits to disturb the peace and democratic process established by the Panchayati Raj System in Kashmir Valley and also to create terror among the politically elected representatives, an NIA charge sheet said earlier.

The revelation came when the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in September filed the charge sheet against six accused in the targeted killing of a Sarpanch of Adoora village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam.

The counter-terror agency filed the chargesheet in a special NIA court in Jammu in the case of the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir by the terrorists of the proscribed terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen.

The case was initially registered on March 11 at Kulgam police station in Jammu and Kashmir and re-registered by the NIA on April 8.

Investigations have revealed that the handlers of the proscribed terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen operating from Pakistan, hatched a criminal conspiracy in collusion with terrorist associates and Over Ground Workers and terrorists of Hizbul Mujahideen active in Kashmir Valley to carry out the targeted killing of Sarpanch Shabir Ahmad Mir, said the NIA. (ANI)

