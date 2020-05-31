Kashmiri student develops COVID-19 tracker for Valley

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 30 (ANI): A Kashmiri student Haider Ali Punjabi from Srinagar city has developed a COVID-19 tracking web page for the people of Jammu and Kashmir overcoming the low speed of internet in the Union Territory.

The web page covidkashmir.org has been developed on the lines of covidindia.org, COVID-19 tracker for India, to provide crucial information about the infection and its spread in the Valley.

"Barely minutes after the idea struck us, we started working on the project. We decided to make a full-fledged website that will provide adequate information to the people. District-wise break down of COVID-19 cases, maps, and the daily updates on coronavirus cases are the main features of the tracker," said Punjabi, who is an MCA student, while speaking to ANI.

Punjabi relies mostly on the information provided by the official sources and no data is picked up from secondary sources like news portals or newspapers, to avoid discrepancy.

Apart from the coronavirus cases, the website also provides detailed information about doctors, their contact numbers, helpline numbers established by the government and has dedicated sections of frequently asked questions and myth busters.

"We will keep on adding more features to the tracker. We are in the process of making a danger meter to keep a check on community spread. We will see how to go about it," Ali said.

The website also has a Twitter handle where all the details of coronavirus cases are updated timely. (ANI)

