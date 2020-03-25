Kashmiri woman trying to help stranded passengers during lockdown

By Sahil Pandey

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): In view of the ongoing countrywide lockdown, a Kashmir-based woman in Delhi, Saba Bhat, and her team are trying to help the stranded passengers, who are unable to have transport, shelter and food.

"There is a lockdown in the country. We started with a post and put it on different platforms. Since yesterday, we have received around 900 calls who want help," Bhat told ANI.

"We tried to help the people who are not able to get transport, food or accommodation. We got support from the government machinery as well. We got help from journalists, who circulated the number. We got calls from Mumbai, Chandigarh, Bangalore and many other cities," Bhat added.

Talking about the problems associated with the initiative, she said that regular funding is an issue but her group is asking the people to contribute.

"We are trying for crowd-funding and I did try to give some money from my side. A student's association in Hyderabad sent us Rs 10,000. We received Rs 1,000 from a student in Chandigarh. Many others also contributed from different states," she said.

Bhat, who believes in giving service rather than money as a help to the needy, is also associated with the Mahajan Learning Foundation, established in 2013.

Talking about what inspired her to take this risk, she said: "I am passionate to help people. I have been in difficult times. I know what they require. This has motivated me to start this work."

Although the group is getting appreciation, the authenticity issue is still there. "We are also in touch with the Delhi government and we are there to help," she added.

People, who are stranded, also hailed the efforts of Bhat for support and also requested the government to facilitate their return.

"I am a student studying in Aligarh and had a flight to Srinagar but because of the lockdown, I was stranded in Delhi. I contacted Ma'am through social media as the number was there. I got help in every possible manner," said Saliq Ahmed.

People can contact Bhat and her team through mobile and WhatsApp 9891198904, 7006222890 and 9796151935. (ANI)

